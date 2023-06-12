 Skip to main content
Wellborn Cabinet groundbreaking scheduled for Friday

Wellborn Cabinet will break ground on a $17 million, quarter-million-square-foot expansion during a special ceremony on Friday, June 16, starting at 9 a.m.

The new facility, which will be located in the portion of Oxford that falls inside Talladega County, is expected to create 415 new jobs. Construction and start-up operations are expected to be complete by the fall of 2024. It will be built on 60 acres in the Oxford West Industrial Park between the Eastaboga exit off I-20 and US 78. Total payroll after the third year is expected to be well over $10 million.