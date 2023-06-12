Wellborn Cabinet groundbreaking scheduled for Friday

Wellborn Cabinet will break ground on a $17 million, quarter-million-square-foot expansion during a special ceremony on Friday, June 16, starting at 9 a.m.
The new facility, which will be located in the portion of Oxford that falls inside Talladega County, is expected to create 415 new jobs. Construction and start-up operations are expected to be complete by the fall of 2024. It will be built on 60 acres in the Oxford West Industrial Park between the Eastaboga exit off I-20 and US 78. Total payroll after the third year is expected to be well over $10 million.
The ceremony will also include the official debut of the First Haven entry-level kitchen and bath cabinet line, which will be manufactured at the new plant.
Said CEO Paul Wellborn, “As we were looking at areas for expansion opportunities, we wanted to continue our growth within the state of Alabama. Oxford was very accommodating and helpful throughout the process. The new location will be close to Interstate 20 and a broader workforce, which are both critical to our success.”
He added, “In today's climate, it is more crucial than ever to create jobs and to have American made, quality products. We appreciate the partnership with Oxford, Talladega, and the Calhoun County (Economic Development Council) to make this possible. Wellborn Cabinet, Inc., is excited for this next step and what it means for the company and all its many employees, both current and future.
Talladega County Economic Development Authority executive director Calvin Miller pointed out that while Talladega County stands to realize a significant benefit from having the plant within its borders, Talladega County EDA had minimal involvement in the project.
“The city of Oxford and Calhoun County had purchased 120 acres in the north end of Talladega County and built an industrial park there,” he said. “The property was annexed into Oxford after they had spent a lot of money to get it leveled out, run utilities and put in access roads,” he said.
Last summer the company requested, and got, the abatement of all sales and use, property and license taxes — other than the ones earmarked for public schools — for a period of 15 years from the Talladega County Commission. This gives the company approximately $30,000 a year in tax relief during the period of the abatement.
The educational taxes, which cannot be abated, will be divided by Oxford City Schools and Talladega County Schools.
Wellborn Cabinet Inc. has been based in Ashland since it started in 1961, creating jobs and revenue for 1,336 employees. The company has grown into one of the largest cabinet manufacturers in North America.