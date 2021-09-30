WELCOME TO THE PARTY: Owners of Black-owned RV park look forward to first race weekend

TALLADEGA — Time Away Resort owners Nathan and Alicia Lawson will get to experience their first Talladega race overseeing a fully opened RV park this weekend.
The Lawsons are the owners of the Time Away Resort, which is near Talladega Superspeedway. When the Ohio couple was looking at the site to open their RV Park, racing wasn't on their minds.
“Not at first, but when people started talking about it, they said that they did really well during the race," Nathan Lawson said. "But we are trying to be open all of the time so it wasn’t the main factor.”
Time Away Resort, which opened in June, is one of the first Black-owned RV parks in Alabama. For Alicia Lawson, this accomplishment isn't something that crossed their minds when she and her husband were in the process of getting a campsite.
“When we started camping, we never saw anybody that looked like us, but we didn’t think about that when we were trying to buy an RV park,” Alicia Lawson said. “We didn’t think there was another Black RV park. It never crossed our mind. We just said let’s do it, and let’s think about everybody and make sure they have a good time.”
NASCAR has focused for years on bringing diversity to racing. Nathan Lawson said they have developed a close relationship with Talladega Superspeedway and NASCAR.
NASCAR will hold a diversity event at Time Away Resort on Friday at noon.
“They are going to be here for a diversity dinner,” Alicia Lawson said. “They are inviting college students so there are going to be 80 students here. I think all the students already have tickets for the NASCAR race, so it is going to be a nice event.”
Nathan Lawson has been an avid camper his entire life, so when it comes to campers he doesn’t think about race. He just sees people that love to spend time outside like he does.
“I don’t see color when it comes to people,” Nathan Lawson said. “I see everybody as an individual. If you are a good person, you are a good person.”
The Lawson welcomed 50 campers for the spring race and they expect to have 61 campers for this weekend's race. The site has capacity to hold 100 campers.
Nathan Lawson said that Time Away Resort is somewhere in which campers can get relief from the stress of the world and have a good time with their family.
“We want to be family friendly. That's the main thing,” Nathan Lawson said. “We want to have a good time, but we are more of a quiet situation. Another thing that makes us different is that there is not a swimming pool in this town, so we have a pool, a walking trail and play area for the kids. We also have a dog park. “
The Lawson’s have been in Lincoln since August 2020. Nathan Lawson said they have had Lincoln mayor Lew Watson as well as the city council to come by to show support.
“The support has been great, and we didn’t expect that,” Nathan Lawson said. “The people have been booking and the support has been great. We didn’t expect that. We were just coming out to do what we do.
"We decided to do something and follow through on it. That’s all it was to it. The next thing you know it’s all over. I don’t know what to say.They have been the nicest to us. Anything that we need they accommodate us."