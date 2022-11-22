Weekend shootings damage property

Talladega police responded to at least two shooting incidents during the weekend that resulted in property damage but no injuries, according to Lt. Ron McElrath.
The two incidents were reported just 15 minutes and a few blocks apart, but it was too early Monday to say if the incidents might have been related.
The first incident was reported Saturday night at 8:45 p.m. at the Chevron station on Broadway Avenue, McElrath said. Two employees each reported hearing two gunshots in rapid succession, but neither actually saw anything. Investigators were able to recover two spent .380 shell casings in the street near where the employees heard the shots.
The second incident was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday night at Talladega Downs. In this case, numerous shots were heard; the initial report came from the owner of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked at the complex.
The owner reported bullet holes in the SUV’s front passenger side door and a broken out driver’s side window. The owner of a Toyota Camry told investigators that he was leaving the complex when he heard shots and his car took a bullet to the driver’s side window, but he himself was not injured.
While on the scene, investigators also spoke with a resident of an apartment in the 510 block who reported that what appeared to be a single shot had come through her kitchen, through the bathroom door, bathroom wall and eventually into the living room. The slug was recovered on the living room floor by investigators, McElrath said.
Officers also recovered at least nine additional shell casings on Lawson Street, but McElrath said there was not information to say if all the shots were the same size or if they were in any way related to the shots fired at the Chevron station a few minutes earlier.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website or with Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama.