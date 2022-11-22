 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
TALLADEGA

Weekend shootings damage property

Shooting teaser

Talladega police responded to at least two shooting incidents during the weekend that resulted in property damage but no injuries, according to Lt. Ron McElrath.

The two incidents were reported just 15 minutes and a few blocks apart, but it was too early Monday to say if the incidents might have been related.