Weather system could produce a dusting of snow Sunday

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is being cautious about St. Clair and northern Talladega counties when it comes to weekend winter weather, but Calhoun County might see a repeat of the dusting of snow experienced over the New Year’s weekend.
“It’s still a fluid forecast situation,” NWS meteorologist Alex Sizemore said Friday morning. “Calhoun County is definitely in that corridor where there is some low-end wintry precipitation expected at this point.”
Sizemore said the local area is forecast to get an inch of rain between late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
“Sometime Sunday morning, we are forecasting a transition to a snow/rain mix with accumulations of half an inch or less for Calhoun County,” he said. “It’s not going to be too dissimilar from the system we had a few weeks ago, but there is some potential there depending on how the low-pressure system evolves across the Alabama/Georgia area. There could be a higher band of snow potential, so we are keeping an eye on any possibilities of higher snow totals.”
The same holds true for Talladega and St. Clair counties over the weekend.
“We’re not expecting the temperature to get below freezing until about midnight Sunday,” Sizemore said. “By the time that cold air arrives, the moisture will be exiting. We put out a winter weather advisory whenever there is the possibility of more than a quarter inch of snow, so there might be an advisory at some point this weekend. But we’re not expecting accumulation. It might at least be pretty to look at.”
Added Sizemore: “Right now (as of Friday morning), it does look more like the last system that moved through. The good news is temperatures throughout the day Sunday, even with the possibility of snow, are going to be above freezing. Any snow would have a hard time accumulating on the ground unless there are some really high snow rates.”
Sizemore said caution should be used if traveling Monday, which is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
“It could be hazardous due to temperatures falling below freezing Sunday night through Monday morning,” he said. “Any moisture on the ground could freeze, causing slick spots on roadways.”