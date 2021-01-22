Wear Red Day for heart health awareness is Feb. 5

Feb. 5 is National Wear Red Day, designed to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease and heart health issues, especially for women.
According to a news release, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. formed a partnership with the American Heart Association in 2005 in its "Go Red For Women" campaign, which is designed to educate women about heart disease.
The release also said, “In February 2013, the sorority became the first to launch the ‘Go Red Wear Red’ campaign for chapters at the local community level to share the importance of living a healthy lifestyle while also educating women about heart disease. In February of each year, members of the sorority set out to bring awareness and remind the Talladega Community of the heart problems that affect the lives of women in particular, but also children and men.”
Heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases are America’s top killer, according to the release.
Every year, heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular issues take more than 16,000 lives in Alabama alone, “while leaving thousands more disabilities that impact the quality of their lives,” according to the release.