Watercolor society opens exhibition in Talladega

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
The Watercolor Society of Alabama’s 81 National Exhibition will be at Talladega’s Heritage Hall Museum from April 3 through June 1. The opening of the exhibit will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The museum also has several events planned to coincide with the April in Talladega Pilgrimage, according to Director Valerie White. On Saturday, there will be artists painting on the lawn (plein aire), a "wet paint" art sale, artisan demonstrations and live music with Julie Moon and the Bluegrass Connection from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. These events are free to the public.
“Having this exhibit in Talladega is a big honor for us and our town,” White said. “Usually, this exhibit is hosted in venues like Tuscaloosa, Fairhope and Auburn. Over 20 states are represented, and the exhibit is just fantastic. Visitors come from all over the south to this exhibit annually, and the (public relations) impact and money spent in Talladega are welcome, too, of course. Our city manager, Seddrick Hill, will be providing remarks at the exhibit opening on Sunday.”
Heritage Hall Museum is located on South Street next to the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library.
1 of 25
Artillery Man III by Don Taylor wom the Alabama Watercolor Society Patron Award.
Photos: Watercolor Society of Alabama show at Heritage Hall
Heritage Hall in Talladega held an opening reception and awards presentation Sunday for the 81st Annual Watercolor Society of Alabama's National Exhibition. The watercolor pieces will be display at Heritage Hall through June 1.
1 of 25
Artillery Man III by Don Taylor wom the Alabama Watercolor Society Patron Award.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Taxi by Sandra Carpenter won the Mary Nelson and Sarah Whitson Memorial Award.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The 81st Annual Watercolor Society of Alabama's National Exhibition will be on display at Heritage Hall Museum and Art Center through June 3.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The 81st Annual Watercolor Society of Alabama's National Exhibition will be on display at Heritage Hall Museum and Art Center through June 3.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Lemons, Berries and Pewter Cups by Chris Krupinski won the Tommy Moorehead Memorial.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The 81st Annual Watercolor Society of Alabama's National Exhibition will be on display at Heritage Hall Museum and Art Center through June 3.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Happy Sunflowers Pratibha Garewal won the Evelyn Daniel Anderson Memorial Award.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The 81st Annual Watercolor Society of Alabama's National Exhibition will be on display at Heritage Hall Museum and Art Center through June 3.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The 81st Annual Watercolor Society of Alabama's National Exhibition will be on display at Heritage Hall Museum and Art Center through June 3.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The 81st Annual Watercolor Society of Alabama's National Exhibition will be on display at Heritage Hall Museum and Art Center through June 3.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The late Tommy Moorehead's wife Marsha Moorehead, daughter Abby Kuhn and granddaughter Clarke Kuhn pose with the watercolor that received the Tommy Moorehead Memorial Award.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The 81st Annual Watercolor Society of Alabama's National Exhibition will be on display at Heritage Hall Museum and Art Center through June 3.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The 81st Annual Watercolor Society of Alabama's National Exhibition will be on display at Heritage Hall Museum and Art Center through June 3.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Fallen by Walt Costilow won the Signature award.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The Morning Table by Keiko Yasuoka won the Fine Arts Patrons' Award.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Girl With a Red Umbrella by James Brantley won the Fine Arts Patrons' Award.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Popular Fishing Spot by Gail Watson won the Watercolor Society of Alabama Patron Award.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The 81st Annual Watercolor Society of Alabama's National Exhibition will be on display at Heritage Hall Museum and Art Center through June 3.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bare Ruin'd Choirs by Jackie Dorsey won the Award of Excellence.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The Trolley Driver by Allan Butt won the Board of Driectors' Award.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The 81st Annual Watercolor Society of Alabama's National Exhibition will be on display at Heritage Hall Museum and Art Center through June 3.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The 81st Annual Watercolor Society of Alabama's National Exhibition will be on display at Heritage Hall Museum and Art Center through June 3.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The 81st Annual Watercolor Society of Alabama's National Exhibition will be on display at Heritage Hall Museum and Art Center through June 3.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The 81st Annual Watercolor Society of Alabama's National Exhibition will be on display at Heritage Hall Museum and Art Center through June 3.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The 81st Annual Watercolor Society of Alabama's National Exhibition will be on display at Heritage Hall Museum and Art Center through June 3.