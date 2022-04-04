 Skip to main content
Watercolor society opens exhibition in Talladega

The 81st Annual Watercolor Society of Alabama's National Exhibition will be on display at Heritage Hall Museum and Art Center through June 3.

The Watercolor Society of Alabama’s 81 National Exhibition will be at Talladega’s Heritage Hall Museum from April 3 through June 1. The opening of the exhibit will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum also has several events planned to coincide with the April in Talladega Pilgrimage, according to Director Valerie White. On Saturday, there will be artists painting on the lawn (plein aire), a "wet paint" art sale, artisan demonstrations and live music with Julie Moon and the Bluegrass Connection from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. These events are free to the public.

“Having this exhibit in Talladega is a big honor for us and our town,” White said. “Usually, this exhibit is hosted in venues like Tuscaloosa, Fairhope and Auburn. Over 20 states are represented, and the exhibit is just fantastic. Visitors come from all over the south to this exhibit annually, and the (public relations) impact and money spent in Talladega are welcome, too, of course. Our city manager, Seddrick Hill, will be providing remarks at the exhibit opening on Sunday.”

Heritage Hall Museum is located on South Street next to the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library.

