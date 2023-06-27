Water projects involve pipes, pumps

The Talladega County Commission heard updates on three major water projects Monday from Craig Sanford, an engineer with Goodwin, Mills and Caywood. The projects include the Stemley booster pump rehabilitation and main replacement, placement of a new 12-inch main down US 235 to the water plant and Alpine Bay and new pumps and electrical feed to provide emergency backup.
The second project, involving the new 12-inch line, is already in progress, he said. Work began on that project June 5.
The notice to proceed on the Stemley booster project will be in July, but work on that project may be delayed by the availability of 10-inch ductile iron pipe that it will require. The contract allows for up to 180 days to get started.
The third project will involve switching out some pumps, but keeping others for backup. This project is designed to prevent a repeat of the water system failures that plagued parts of the county over the Christmas holidays last year.
Work on this project is expected to begin Aug. 3 and could take six to eight months.
After these projects are complete, the next phase will be to start construction on a new water tank on Old Shocco Road that will provide both additional pressure and redundancy for the county system. The last phase will involve the rehabilitation of the other two existing tanks, which should be complete by the fall of 2024.
Also Monday, the commission:
— Applied for a grant through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for a $150,000 storm water remediation project with a 35 percent match.
— Appointed Jared Wade to the Talladega County E911 Board.