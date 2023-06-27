 Skip to main content
Water projects involve pipes, pumps

The Talladega County Commission heard updates on three major water projects Monday from Craig Sanford, an engineer with Goodwin, Mills and Caywood. The projects include the Stemley booster pump rehabilitation and main replacement, placement of a new 12-inch main down US 235 to the water plant and Alpine Bay and new pumps and electrical feed to provide emergency backup.

The second project, involving the new 12-inch line, is already in progress, he said. Work began on that project June 5.