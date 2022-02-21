Wanted in Louisiana, Ohatchee man sits in Talladega jail first

An Ohatchee man will likely be heading back to Louisiana soon to face probation violation charges in that state.
Austin Tyler Williams, 22, was arrested in Talladega in October for possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson of the Talladega Police Department. Bond in those cases was set at $20,000.
Williams was apparently able to post bond earlier this week, which is when the Louisiana warrant popped up, Thompson said.
It was not immediately clear why Williams was on probation in Louisiana in the first place, however.
As of Friday afternoon, Williams was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on the fugitive warrant without bond.