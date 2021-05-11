Want to drive at Talladega? Get tested or vaccinated Saturday, and take a spin on the track

TALLADEGA — Want to drive around the track at Talladega Superspeedway?
The track is giving you a simple way to do it. On Saturday, people ages 16 and older who choose to be tested and/or vaccinated can take a spin around the track in their car or truck. Drivers and their riders will take two laps behind a track pace vehicle at highway speed. Motorcycles are not permitted.
At the drive-through event at Talladega Superspeedway, COVID-19 testing and vaccination will be offered at no charge from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
At the drive-through event, all participants will be asked to review educational material about COVID-19 vaccine and sign a consent form. There will also be a consent waiver to participate in taking the laps around the track. Participants must be at least 19 years old with a valid driver's license, car registration in their name, and vehicle insurance. Participants 16 to 18 years old with a valid driver's license must have a parent or legal guardian in the vehicle to sign a minor release form.