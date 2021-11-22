Want some Christmas music? Heritage Hall Jazz Band is ready for you

The Heritage Hall Jazz Band is back and getting ready for the return of their annual Christmas concert. This year’s program, the band’s 17th, will be Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theater. Tickets are $12 each, and can be bought at the door or from any of the band members.
“After a year off due to COVID, the band has acquired some exciting new Christmas arrangements that are sure to get you in a festive mood for the holidays,” director Jeff Wood said.
These include “The First Funky Noel,” and “O Swinging Town of Bethlehem,” which are described as “an upbeat and jiving tune that will make you want to dance in the aisles” and “reminiscent of the ‘40s big band era,” respectively. A more traditional “O Little Town of Bethlehem” is also on the program. “Groovin’ Up The Halls” will also be on the bill.
The band includes Chad Bell and Melissa Padgett on alto saxes; Steve Griffin and Rob Blanchard on tenor sax; Ryan Wood on baritone sax; Tony Wood, Stephen Arline, Paul Castleberry and Lloyd Castleberry on trombones; Dan Seaborn, Buddy Simpkins, Kara Swindell, Bryan Wood and Jeff Wood on trumpets; Angie Smith on keyboards, Susannah Herring on keyboard bass and Kara Swindell on keyboard bass and vocals; Bob Alam on guitar; Dave Herring, drums and Dan Seaborn and Jeff Wood, directors.
The complete program is “It’s The Holiday Season,” “Star Spangled Banner,” “Carol of the Bells,” “The First Funky Noel,” “Mary Did You Know,” “Silver Bells,” “Santa Baby,” “Groovin’ Up The Halls,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Good King Wenceslas,” “Swingin’ Town of Bethlehem” and “O Holy Night.”