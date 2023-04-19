Walk of Fame to welcome Blaney

The Talladega Walk of Fame induction ceremony and block party at Davey Allison Memorial Park will be held April 21 from 5-9 p.m. The event is free and open to all.
Former GEICO 500 winner Ryan Blaney is this year’s inductee. Blaney has been known for his dominance at superspeedways in the NASCAR Cup Series. Outside of his 2020 GEICO 500 win, the Team Penske driver has finished in the top 10 three times in his eight-year career at Talladega Superspeedway. He also won the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway and has finished in the top 10 in three of his last four appearances in the Daytona 500, including two top-five finishes.
“Ryan Blaney’s continued success of superspeedway racing earns him a well-deserved spot in the Talladega Walk of Fame,” said Talladega Superspeedway president Brian Crichton. “Ryan is always a contender when he races here, and I know he’ll keep running up front for many years to come.”
Aside from the induction ceremony itself, highlights this Friday will include performances by musician Warren Garrett and the Talladega College Marching Band as well as vendors, inflatables and more. Race weekend is coming up, with the GEICO 500 set for April 23.
In 2022, the city hosted its first Walk of Fame induction ceremony in nearly nine years. Honorees were NASCAR on Fox analyst and two-time Talladega Superspeedway winner Clint Bowyer and park co-founder Ken Allen Sr.
Said Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill, “In 2022, we renovated the park and held the first induction ceremony since 2013. The ceremony and celebration attracted community members and race fans from near and far. It helped restore pride in our community and honored an outstanding driver and an esteemed Walk of Fame founder.”
“I encourage community partners and prospective sponsors to support the continuation and growth of this vital tradition,” Hill added.
Sponsors include the City of Talladega, Talladega Bottling Works, RK Allen Oil, First Bank of Alabama and Talladega 500.
The Walk of Fame is located on Bednash Road in Talladega, between Coffee Street and South Street, behind Talladega City Hall. It was initially sponsored by Texaco, and hosted an induction ceremony just before every fall race in Talladega
The first induction ceremony was held in 1995 and honored members of the Alabama Gang including Bobby and Donnie Alison, Red Farmer and Neil Bonnett.
Later inductees include Dale Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Ernie Irvan, Dale Jarrett, Bill Elliott, Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Mark Martin, Darrell Waltrip, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Bobby Labonte, Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Buddy Baker, David Pearson, Harry Gant, Terry Labonte and Brad Keselowski.
Also inducted have been Bobby Hamilton, Ricky Rudd, Kyle Petty, Jeff Burton, Ryan Newman, Speedy Thompson, Morgan Shepherd, Kasey Kahne, Benny Parsons, Alan Kulwicki, Ned Jarrett, Junior Johnson, Lee Petty, Tim Flock, Fireball Roberts, Buck Baker, Joe Weatherly, Red Byron, Bobby Isaac, Fred Lorenzen, Fonty Flock, Herb Thomas, Rex White, Jack Smith, Bill Rexford and Jim Paschal.