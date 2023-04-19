 Skip to main content
Walk of Fame to welcome Blaney

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney has raced for 8 years at the Talladega Superspeedway.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Talladega Walk of Fame induction ceremony and block party at Davey Allison Memorial Park will be held April 21 from 5-9 p.m. The event is free and open to all.

Former GEICO 500 winner Ryan Blaney is this year’s inductee. Blaney has been known for his dominance at superspeedways in the NASCAR Cup Series. Outside of his 2020 GEICO 500 win, the Team Penske driver has finished in the top 10 three times in his eight-year career at Talladega Superspeedway. He also won the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway and has finished in the top 10 in three of his last four appearances in the Daytona 500, including two top-five finishes.