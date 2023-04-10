 Skip to main content
Walk of Fame induction, block party coming up April 21

The Talladega Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony and Block Party at Davey Allison Memorial Park will be held Friday, April 21, from  5-9 p.m. The event is free and open to all. 

The list of inductees for this year had not been released as of Friday.