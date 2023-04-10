Walk of Fame induction, block party coming up April 21

The Talladega Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony and Block Party at Davey Allison Memorial Park will be held Friday, April 21, from 5-9 p.m. The event is free and open to all.
The list of inductees for this year had not been released as of Friday.
Aside from the induction ceremony itself, highlights will include performances by musician Warren Garrett and the Talladega College Marching Band as well as vendors, inflatables and more.
In 2022, the city hosted its first Walk of Fame induction ceremony in nearly nine years. Honorees were NASCAR on Fox analyst and two-time Talladega Superspeedway winner Clint Bowyer and park co-founder Ken Allen Sr.
Said Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill, “In 2022, we renovated the park and held the first induction ceremony since 2013. The ceremony and celebration attracted community members and race fans from near and far. It helped restore pride in our community and honored an outstanding driver and an esteemed Walk of Fame founder.”
“I encourage community partners and prospective sponsors to support the continuation and growth of this vital tradition,” Hill added.
Sponsors include the City of Talladega, Talladega Bottling Works, RK Allen Oil, First Bank of Alabama and Talladega 500.
The Walk of Fame is located on Bednash Road in Talladega, between Coffee Street and South Street, behind Talladega City Hall. It was initially sponsored by Texaco, and hosted an induction ceremony just before every fall race in Talladega
The first induction ceremony was held in 1995 and honored members of the Alabama Gang including Bobby and Donnie Alison, Red Farmer and Neil Bonnett.
Later inductees include Dale Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Ernie Irvan, Dale Jarrett, Bill Elliott, Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Mark Martin, Darrell Waltrip, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Bobby Labonte, Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Buddy Baker, David Pearson, Harry Gant, Terry Labonte and Brad Keselowski.
Also inducted have been Bobby Hamilton, Ricky Rudd, Kyle Petty, Jeff Burton, Ryan Newman, Speedy Thompson, Morgan Shepherd, Kasey Kahne, Benny Parsons, Alan Kulwicki, Ned Jarrett, Junior Johnson, Lee Petty, Tim Flock, Fireball Roberts, Buck Baker, Joe Weatherly, Red Byron, Bobby Isaac, Fred Lorenzen, Fonty Flock, Herb Thomas, Rex White, Jack Smith, Bill Rexford and Jim Paschal.