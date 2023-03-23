Walco community having a cleanup day Saturday

SYLACAUGA — County Commissioner Phillip Morris is sponsoring a community cleanup in the Walco Community on March 25. The cleanup will be held from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Walco Community is located in Sylacauga on Alabama Avenue.
There will be containers available for volunteers to use on the vacant lot east of Waco Handi Mart.
The following items are permissible for the cleanup: construction debris, brush-yard waste, cabinetry, cardboard boxes, clothing, furniture, mattresses, old shingles, building materials, sheet rock, toys and toilets.
The following items are NOT permissible for the cleanup: air conditioners, antifreeze, batteries, chemicals, computer monitors, flammables, free liquids, freezers, hazardous waste, household garbage, lightbulbs, oil, paint pesticides, petroleum-based products, propane tanks, refrigerators, televisions and tires.