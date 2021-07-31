Volunteers load up backpacks to be given to children

It’s almost back to school time, and at least two major events are scheduled in Talladega to help students head into class fully prepared.
A group of 35 to 40 volunteers met at Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday morning and formed assembly lines to fill backpacks that will be given away at an event in Veteran’s Park on Aug. 7.
More than 1,500 backpacks loaded up at the church will be distributed to students in Talladega City and County schools, 900 for elementary school aged children and more than 600 for high school students. The packs include everything from one-and-a-half-inch zipper binders, jump drives and notebooks to toothbrushes and hand sanitizer. The contents were provided by local vendors in Talladega, Lincoln, Pell City, Oxford and Anniston, according to United Way executive director Valerie Burrage.
In addition to the items being packed up Saturday morning, the United Way of North Talladega County and other sponsors also will be raffling off laptops and tablets during the back to school event at Veteran’s Park on Aug. 7 from 3-6 p.m. You must be present to win the raffles. Volunteers, which are still needed, are asked to be in the park by 2 p.m.
Optimists Club President Vera Hendrix added that at least 75 backpacks will be set aside to be given to members of the Talladega Boys and Girls Club who may lack transportation to get to the park.
Burrage was also particularly appreciative of the work of Phillip White of 2mee.org, a non-profit organization that handled all the ordering and also helped with the packing.
In addition to the United Way, Trinity United Methodist Church, 2mee.org and the Optimist Club, sponsors included the Alabama Power Service Organization, DOK, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, the city of Talladega, two United Way of North Talladega County Partnering Agencies and the Talladega Housing Authority.
The second major back to school giveaway will be Aug. 14 at Edythe Sims Park in the Knoxville Home community. This year’s Knoxville back to school party is something of a triumphant return for the event and organizer Eddie Duncan.
Because of health concerns, in 2019, Duncan had to sit out the event he helped launch more than 20 years ago. The COVID-19 pandemic made a 2020 edition all but impossible, but Duncan and the bash are both back in full force for 2021.
There will be music, basketball, softball, a rope pull, and hotdogs, ice cream and chips for everyone, and, of course, huge amounts of school supplies to be given away to young scholars from kindergarten to college age.
Any donations are gladly accepted. To donate, volunteer or for more information, call Duncan at 256-362-4757 or Chad Turner at 256-493-9122.