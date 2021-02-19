Volunteers load food as United Way resumes distribution

The United Way of North Talladega County resumed food distributions Friday from Trinity United Methodist Church in Talladega.
Volunteers loaded cars with an assortment of fruits and vegetables including apples, oranges, grapefruits, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, egg plants, acorn squash and yellow squash.
The food is being provided by the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama (www.feedingal.org), partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
According to UWNTC Director Valerie Burrage, after Friday there will be two in March (5 and 19), three in April (2, 16 and 30) and one each in May and June.
