Volunteer provides Easter gifts to Talladega Health Care residents

Talladega Health Care staff members Lynn Hann, Minnie Gooden, Dorothy Thomas and Brittney Denney will be delivering Easter gifts to all the residents, who remain on COVID-19 lockdown. The gifts were provided by volunteer Michael Scales.
Michael Scales has been teaching Bible study and providing activities for the residents of Talladega Health Care for years now, so the COVID outbreak and associated lockdowns hit him particularly hard. But, it hasn’t stopped him.
Scales was unable to deliver Easter baskets personally for the second year in a row, but he still showed up Tuesday with a truckload of stuffed animals, Easter baskets, candy, body wash and clothing.
“I’m elated to be here,” he said. “I wish I could be with them for Easter, I wish I could see their faces. I know they have been through so much. Jesus said, and God showed me this just this morning, when he asked Peter three times if he loved Him. The first two times, Peter said of course I love you, and by the third time he got a little bit upset. Jesus told him, if you me, feed my sheep.”
Added Scales: "These are the sheep, and I’m thankful that I have the opportunity to feed them. I know the residents look forward to the gifts, and I know the staff looks forward to giving them the gifts. I’m thankful I can help take care of them.”
But he does miss the joy of passing out gifts himself.
“Well, maybe by Mother’s Day,” he said.