 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Volunteer group donates to ‘sensory room’ fund

MHS teachers

Instructional assistants Kelly Short and Tasha Henderson, TCVP secretary Nancy Lehe, teacher Michelle Lipham and assistant principal Heather Wright.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

The Talladega County Volunteer Program has donated $1,000 toward a sensory room for students on the autism spectrum at Munford High School.

According to instructional assistant Tasha Henderson, the room will feature custom lighting, music and a variety of textures, among other things.