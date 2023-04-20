Volunteer group donates to ‘sensory room’ fund

The Talladega County Volunteer Program has donated $1,000 toward a sensory room for students on the autism spectrum at Munford High School.
According to instructional assistant Tasha Henderson, the room will feature custom lighting, music and a variety of textures, among other things.
“It will aid students on the autism spectrum with transitions, and it will help improve their communications skills as well. It can also help when a student is going into a meltdown,” she explained. “We’re really excited.”
Program secretary Nancy Lehe, who made the presentation Tuesday, said autism “was an issue that’s in the background for a lot of people. But it needs to be brought forward more so that it can be understood by more people.”
Henderson said the Blow Up for Autism program started a few years ago at Stemley Road Elementary School, but was still in its first year at Munford High.
Lehe added that Talladega County Volunteer Program made numerous small grants to various organizations each year, including Heritage Hall Museum, Plank Road Station, local churches and residents of the nursing home, among others.