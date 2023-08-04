 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Volunteer departments looking for a few good firefighters

Emergency responders know too well that the next radio call or phone alert could represent a life in peril, or a home threatened with destruction. Somehow, a life is about to change for the worse.

Having the people it takes, the equipment it requires, as well as backup and the support, are all an absolute must for the jobs they do. In the case of agencies that rely on volunteers — such as with the county’s 26 volunteer fire departments — it means having the people willing to staff those slots.