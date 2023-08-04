Volunteer departments looking for a few good firefighters

Emergency responders know too well that the next radio call or phone alert could represent a life in peril, or a home threatened with destruction. Somehow, a life is about to change for the worse.
Having the people it takes, the equipment it requires, as well as backup and the support, are all an absolute must for the jobs they do. In the case of agencies that rely on volunteers — such as with the county’s 26 volunteer fire departments — it means having the people willing to staff those slots.
No matter the type call, no matter the location, no matter the time of day, things have to be just right for the volunteers, just like for government operated departments.
But these departments’ emergency workers aren’t paid, or compensated in exactly the same way. Most are working other full-time jobs, and stay ready to get out the door as fast as possible, exactly like their counterparts who provide the services as their professional careers.
Their heart is in the work wherever and however it’s done, say New London volunteers Chief Paul Leger and Lauren Hicks.
“I think I can say that one of the biggest things people who do this feel is wanting to help your community,” Leger said. “I think we should.”
Hicks expresses the same feelings. She and her husband, Brad, are both New London volunteers and it’s because of the needs they’re aware of where they live.
Right now, there are about 18 members on the department’s volunteer list, and there are 39 square miles to cover and close to 6,500 people within the radius of the immediate coverage area for New London.
But, the departments within the county have a great reciprocal approach to their responsibilities, and that includes the municipal fire departments, as well, Leger said.
“If we get a call, an alert, we go,” he said. “That’s how we all work together.”
Calls can range from fire calls for brush and acreage to structures to vehicle accidents or medical calls, even water rescues. New London’s immediate coverage area includes a lot of waterfront from Logan Martin Lake.
A vital part of the departments is working to have the equipment and training done to maintain and improve its Insurance Services Office rating. Insurance companies use these ratings provided by ISO to regulate insurance costs. Departments are rated from a “1” to a “10,” with a 10 rating designating the department didn’t meet the standards.
New London’s current ISO rating is 6.
New London is fortunate to have several EMT rated volunteers among their ranks, Leger said, and works hard like other departments to keep the responders well equipped.
The base of support includes the department’s share of the county’s two mill tax, which is divided equally between the volunteer departments. This totals about $86,000 a year, he said.
Keeping the equipment in stock and maintained is the largest expense.
“We have 10 new sets of turnout gear for our volunteers, and two CPR devices,” Leger said.
Gaining the addition of the department’s new response truck gave the volunteers better access to needs located along the very rural areas, where roads and ingress are often challenging, Hicks said.
Saturday brought a brutal call into the department, a brush fire had to be handled and heat conditions were at peak levels.
“There were just four of us,” Hicks said. “We got it, but more people would have made the process much faster and a threat of the fire spreading even more resolved more efficiently.”
That’s what New London is addressing now, the need to recruit more residents into the department’s duties, she said.
“It takes a special type person, things happen at all hours, in all kinds of conditions,” she said.
Being female isn’t a roadblock to being extremely helpful to the volunteer departments, Hicks stresses.
“There are so many things we can all do,” she said. “I’m small, I can’t handle the hoses, but I can run the pump while stronger people handle the other equipment.”
There’s administrative work to do, too, keeping up with the finances and equipment inspections, working to secure grants to help fund the needs, and volunteer activities that also help raise money.
New London is known for its monthly breakfasts, offering an “all you can eat” with all kinds of offerings the first Saturday of each month, serving from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.
The department meets every Tuesday at Station One (also known as the New London Community Center) on Logan Martin Dam Road, starting at 6:30 p.m., at which time officials conduct the business of the department.
To get involved, Hicks said anyone with the time and desire to join in is needed.
“It’s hard for people to give up their time,” Leger said. “Everyone knows how that is, there are your families, your jobs, a lot of things people are responsible for.”
The drive to find a way to support the department is a deep one, Hicks said.
“You do it just for the need there is in your community.”