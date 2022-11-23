 Skip to main content
SYLACAUGA

Visit with Santa at Smith Community Center Dec. 20

The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation is partnering with Santa Magic Studios to present Concert and Cookies with Santa and Cinderella at the J. Craig Smith Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. 

Children will have the opportunity to enjoy a concert performed by Princess Cinderella and the big man himself,  followed by a sing-a-long with Santa Claus. 