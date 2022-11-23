Visit with Santa at Smith Community Center Dec. 20

The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation is partnering with Santa Magic Studios to present Concert and Cookies with Santa and Cinderella at the J. Craig Smith Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m.
Children will have the opportunity to enjoy a concert performed by Princess Cinderella and the big man himself, followed by a sing-a-long with Santa Claus.
Santa will close out the performance with story time. Following the performance, children will be invited to visit and take pictures with Santa on stage where they will receive their cookies and goodie bag. Children are also welcome to visit and take pictures with Cinderella. The cost to attend is $10 per child. There is no cost for adults. Reservations can be made online at Sylacauga.recdesk.com.