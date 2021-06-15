Vincent man arrested after chase with Lincoln Police

LINCOLN — A Vincent man has been arrested following a car chase in Lincoln Tuesday night.
Lincoln Police Capt. Zack Tutten said that Kevin Harrel, 45, was arrested Tuesday night following a chase beginning on Alabama Highway 77 and ended in Riverside.
Tutton said Lt. Derek Turner was on patrol at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday when he noticed a red Mazda Miata parked by another vehicle that had broken down on the side of the road. He said when Turner stopped to check on the two cars, the Mazada quickly left, heading west on Brooks Lake Road. Tutten said Turner attempted to initiate a traffic stop, and when the Mazda refused to stop, he pursued. The captain said Turner witnessed the vehicle perform several traffic violations, including running another vehicle off the road.
Tutten said Turner, now assisted by officers Amanda Crumley and Ryan Lundy, called off the chase as it came near the St. Clair County line, but saw the Mazda go off the road near Interstate 20 exit 162 in Riverside. Turner went to check on the driver and found it to be Harrel.
Tutten said when Harrel was asked why he had originally driven away from Turner, he said that he had warrants in Anniston and did not want to go to jail. Tutten said the vehicle Harrel was driving came back as stolen out of Anniston after officers ran the vehicle's vehicle identificationnumber. He said officers also found a reciprocating saw, several feet of copper pipe and a glass pipe in the vehicle.
Harrel was taken into custody and booked into the Talladega County Metro Jail. He has been charged with attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tutten said further charges are pending an investigation into both the car and the sawzall and copper pipe.
Tutten said there has been a rash of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles in Lincoln and Talladega county, though if the saw and pipe are related has not yet been determined.