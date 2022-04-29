Victim hears car door slam, sees stranger sitting in driver's seat of her car

A Munford man has been charged with two counts of breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and one count of theft of property in the first degree, according to Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore.
Adam Hazle, 26, was arrested Monday and is being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds totaling $22,500. He remained behind bars as of Thursday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Jones, a victim on County Lane in Eastaboga heard a car door slamming and saw a subject sitting in the driver’s seat of her car. The woman’s husband went out to confront him, and the suspect fled.
Around the same time, the neighbors heard a commotion and saw a suspect on an ATV.
The first victim reported that a Social Security card and two driver’s licenses had been stolen. The second victim reported the theft of a driver’s license and a debit card.
One of the victims identified the suspect as a neighbor and deputies began an investigation, according to Kilgore.
Deputies located a trailer with the door kicked open and some of the stolen property in plain sight. At this point, Hazle drove up on a John Deer Gator 835 ATV. Other stolen items were found on Hazle’s person when he was patted down.
The ATV had been stolen about three quarters of a mile up the same street earlier in the day.
Bond was set at $7,500 on each of the three counts, and there are more charges possible in the near future, Jones said.
Breaking into and entering a motor vehicle is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.