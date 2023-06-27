 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

VFW Auxiliary group being formed in Ragland

Men and women who have relatives who served overseas in U.S. military combat are invited to join in forming a new chapter of the oldest veterans services organization auxiliary in the country, the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Forming in Ragland, those who would like to be part of the auxiliary may contact Shannon H. Roach at 205-728-8816 or shannon.vfauxiliary@gmail.com.