VFW Auxiliary group being formed in Ragland

Men and women who have relatives who served overseas in U.S. military combat are invited to join in forming a new chapter of the oldest veterans services organization auxiliary in the country, the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Forming in Ragland, those who would like to be part of the auxiliary may contact Shannon H. Roach at 205-728-8816 or shannon.vfauxiliary@gmail.com.
Informational meetings are held the second Thursday of each month at the Ragland VFW Post 6652 located at 11853 Alabama 144 in Ragland, starting at 5 p.m. with a light meal with meetings beginning at 6 p.m.
Documentation to join includes a qualifying veteran’s DD-214, medals, awards or other citations of the veteran.
The VFW Auxiliary has served has served veterans, service members and their families for more than 100 years. Members provide assistance to veterans and their families, do works to instill patriotism in youth, provide volunteer hours for the VA and other medical facilities and support veterans’ issues being heard within U.S. government bodies.
Family members eligible to become part of the organization include grandchildren and grandparents, children and spouses.