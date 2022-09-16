 Skip to main content
Veterans who served aboard U.S.S. Talladega to visit city

U.S.S. Talladega
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The veterans who served aboard the U.S.S. Talladega will be visiting the ship's namesake city for the third time next month.

“Plans are currently underway to host the 35th and final reunion for crewmembers, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20," Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee Member Chuck Keith said. "Veterans from all over the country are scheduled to arrive in a tour bus convoy via police escort for a reception on the courthouse lawn, a luncheon at Talladega Bottling Works and tours of the Hall of Heroes and the Talladega Super Speedway before returning to Birmingham that evening.”