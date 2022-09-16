Veterans who served aboard U.S.S. Talladega to visit city

TALLADEGA — The veterans who served aboard the U.S.S. Talladega will be visiting the ship's namesake city for the third time next month.
“Plans are currently underway to host the 35th and final reunion for crewmembers, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20," Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee Member Chuck Keith said. "Veterans from all over the country are scheduled to arrive in a tour bus convoy via police escort for a reception on the courthouse lawn, a luncheon at Talladega Bottling Works and tours of the Hall of Heroes and the Talladega Super Speedway before returning to Birmingham that evening.”
This marks only the third time that the reunion has taken place in Talladega County. Veterans gathered at the Speed Vision Dome at the speedway in 2002. They returned in 2009, after a monument had been placed on the courthouse square, and planted a tree next to the marker.
The USS Talladega (APA 208) was a Haskell Class attack transport in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1969. During World War II, she was the flagship of Transport Division 48. She earned seven battle stars in three wars, and was present in Tokyo Bay in 1945 for the signing of the treaty that ended World War II.
According to the Dictionary of American Fighting Ships, the U.S.S. Talladega was one of a class of ships named for counties in the United States. The hull was laid down June 3, 1944, by the Permanente Metals Corp in Richmond, California. She was launched Aug. 17 by Marie Tomlin and commissioned Halloween Day, 1944.
She sailed from San Francisco to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii with 100 shipyard workers, arriving Dec. 11. The weeks before Christmas were spent on maneuvers in Hawaii.
In January 1945, the Talladega sailed to Eniwetok and then to Saipan to prepare for the assault in Iwo Jima.
The Talladega arrived at Iwo Jima with the first wave of the invasion, arriving before sunup on Feb. 18, 1945, and began unloading marines less than 600 yards from Mt. Suribachi, one of the primary targets of the invasion and setting for one of the most iconic photographs of all time.
The crew of the Talladega were among the first to arrive, carrying a load of amphibious tractors. They stayed in their landing area for the next five days, clearing damaged equipment from the beaches to prevent crowding. One crew member estimated that, during the first eight hours of fighting, casualty rates reached 85 percent.
At least two of the Talladega’s crew members also saw the first flag raised on Suribachi, which is not the image captured in the Joe Rosenthal photo. The first one was described as a much smaller flag from one of the transports in the same division that was simply tied to a stick.
By some accounts, at least three of the individuals in the photo of the second flag raising arrived at Iwo Jima aboard the Talladega.
The ship then went back to the Philippines for a while before participating in the invasion of Okinawa. After that, they were back in Manilla preparing for the invasion of Japan.
The War ended in August 1945, following the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Following the surrender in Tokyo Bay, the U.S.S. Talladega became the first ship to land occupation troops in Japan, docking at Yokohama. The ship actually hit the dock and bent the propeller slightly, earning her the nickname “The Trembling T.”
The Talladega was put on active lay-up in 1946, but returned to service when war broke out in Korea in 1951. The Talladega earned two more battle stars at Inchon and Pusan.
When the Korean War ended, the Talladega remained in service in the Pacific. The crew adopted the alligator as a mascot, and put out their first yearbook in 1962.
In 1955, the Talladega was featured in the movie “Battle Cry,” starring Aldo Ray.
She earned three more battle stars in Viet Nam, including Operation Starlight and Operation Dragonthrust I and II . Her last major combat operation was “Operation Handclasp” in 1967.
The U.S.S. Talladega was decommissioned in 1969 and scrapped in 1982.