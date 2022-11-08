 Skip to main content
Veterans Day parades organized for Talladega, Sylacauga

Organizations in Talladega and Sylacauga will be honoring America’s service men and women with parades on Veterans Day on Friday.

In Talladega, the Veterans Day Parade staging area is the old Talladega Shopping Center parking lot located at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and North Street. All participants are asked to arrive at the staging area between 9:30-10:15 a.m. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Battle Street and Johnson Avenue, next to Walgreens.