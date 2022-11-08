Veterans Day parades organized for Talladega, Sylacauga

Organizations in Talladega and Sylacauga will be honoring America’s service men and women with parades on Veterans Day on Friday.
In Talladega, the Veterans Day Parade staging area is the old Talladega Shopping Center parking lot located at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and North Street. All participants are asked to arrive at the staging area between 9:30-10:15 a.m. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Battle Street and Johnson Avenue, next to Walgreens.
The route then moves along Battle Street to the Square turning right onto East Street, then left around the Courthouse on to North Street. From there, the route turns left onto Court Street then straight through the intersection of Court Street and Battle Street down to where the Parade route will end at the intersection of Court Street and Coffee Street. At least a half dozen Veterans from the local area will serve as this year's parade grand marshals.
The Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for the Class of 2022 will begin after the Parade at approximately 11:30 on the back pavilion of the Hall of Heroes Museum. There are 27 members in this class of veterans who served during the World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and Operation Desert Shield/ Desert Storm era. Seven members of this year's class are deceased, and at least 12 of the remaining 20 members will attend the ceremony. All 27 class members will be represented by family members and friends.
Upon conclusion of the ceremony the Hall of Heroes will host its annual Hot Dog Social at the same area of the Induction Ceremony behind the Museum.
Finally, starting at 7 p.m., Tony and Donna Haynes, The Love Hogs Band, will perform a benefit concert for the Hall of Heroes Museum at The Bottling Works.
In Sylacauga, Southern States Bank and Radney-Smith Funeral Home will sponsor the 2022 Veterans Day Parade.
The parade route will begin at 10 a.m. on Broadway at the West Sixth Street intersection and proceed south to First Street. The procession will turn west onto 1st Street, proceed to the intersection at Norton Avenue, and then turn north on Norton Ave. The parade will conclude at the area of Central Park and Blue Bell on Norton Avenue.
Parade participants will disperse from the area behind Sylacauga High School between Sixth Street and Eighth Street.
“We invite all of the public to attend and fill Sylacauga’s sidewalks Honoring Those Who Served,” the parade sponsors said.