Vendors’ market to have sale this weekend

SYLACAUGA — Pickle Patch Market is hosting an indoor yard sale on July 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and July 23 from 1-5 p.m.
The in-store vendors who are set up will be participating in marking down their items “drastically” according to the flyer released by Pickle Patch Market.
“We are 13,000 square feet and we have 70 different vendors that sell things every day, but with the indoor yard sale we are encouraging the vendors we have to do some drastic markdowns in order to make room for things for the Christmas season,” Pickle Patch owner Scott Williams said.
He said vendors will be marking down those items that have been sitting in their booths for a while.
“We want to encourage people to buy these items so we can purge items that need to move in their booths,” Williams said.
Williams said this event is specifically for the current vendors in the store. There are no spots open for any other vendors.
The Pickle Patch Market is located at 42490 U.S. Highway 280 and Williams said the community is invited to come out and shop and enjoy this event of discounted merchandise.
For more information contact Pickle Patch Market at 256-207-2420.