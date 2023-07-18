 Skip to main content
Vendors’ market to have sale this weekend

SYLACAUGA — Pickle Patch Market is hosting an indoor yard sale on July 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.  and July 23 from 1-5 p.m.

The in-store vendors who are set up will be  participating in marking down their items “drastically” according to the flyer released by Pickle Patch Market. 