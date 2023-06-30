Vehicle thefts investigated

Talladega County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating at least three cases involving stolen vehicles and a fourth felony theft case involving a stolen storage trailer.
No arrests have been made in any of these cases, although investigators have identified two suspects.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, the first incident was reported June 24 on the 6000 block of Kings Chapel Road between 2:40 p.m. and 3 p.m. In this case, the stolen vehicle was a red 1998 Ford F150 pickup truck.
Around the same time the victim noticed his vehicle was gone, other people in the area reported seeing a suspicious white male jumping off a train nearby. When the witnesses confronted him, the man said that he had left a rehabilitation facility in Bessemer before running off. The truck was stolen 10 to 15 minutes later.
The truck was later recovered by Birmingham police, who made contact with a white male matching the description of the one jumping off the train. Jones said he has been identified, but had not been charged as of Wednesday.
The next incident was reported between 6 p.m. June 23 and 9 p.m. June 24 on the 3000 block of Old Birmingham Highway. The stolen vehicle in this case is a white 2006 Ford Econoline van. The van belongs to Trinity Church, but does not have any writing on it, Jones said. It also does not run.
Jones added that there are surveillance cameras in the area, but whoever made off with the van had painted over the lens.
The third stolen vehicle was a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata that was taken from the intersection of Wolf Pond Road and Lune Lane June 25. Jones said the owner had mechanical difficulties and left the vehicle by the side of the road, When he returned several hours later, it was gone, and Jones said investigators have not found any evidence that it was towed away. The report does not say what the nature of the mechanical problems were or if the vehicle might have been operational.
The other recent theft involved a $1,500 storage trailer and about $1,000 worth of building materials inside it sometime between June 15 and June 20. The theft was reported June 25.
A family member of the trailer’s owner was identified as a suspect in the case, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, although he is not in custody. The trailer was sold to an individual in Calhoun County, and has since been located and recovered. It was not clear if the building materials were still inside it.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. You may also leave an anonymous tip via the sheriff’s web site or mobile app.