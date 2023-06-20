Vaughn had ‘perfect temperament for the law’ Attorney and judge Barry Vaughn dies at 73

Talladega County attorney and Sylacauga Municipal Court Judge Barry Vaughn died Saturday after an illness. Visitation will be held today from noon until 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at First Baptist Church of Sylacauga.
Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery; officiants at the service will be the former pastor of the First Baptist Church, Reverend Keith Pugh; Reverend Dan Moran, Evangelist of Dan Moran Ministries; and Dr. Rick Patrick, the current pastor of the First Baptist Church.
He was born in Alexander City June 6, 1950, and graduated from Sylacauga High School in 1968; he attended Samford University and Cumberland School of Law.
He and Jane McKinnon Vaughn were married on August 10, 1974. After graduation, the couple moved back to Sylacauga where he went into the practice of law with Lister Proctor and later Brad Proctor. Barry was appointed the City Judge, where he sat on the bench for 45 years. He also served as the attorney for Talladega County Commission.
Talladega County Bar Commissioner Sally Bowers knew Vaughn for more than 40 years, and served the last several years as of counsel with the firm of Proctor and Vaughn.
“Words can’t contain the person he was,” she said. “He was a colleague and a friend, and he will be missed by so many. And not only was he loyal and fun-loving, but he really walked the walk of his faith in God as a Christian. He was truly someone to admire, and he has left a void, It was always a pleasure to see him, he was always witty, and I never once saw him in a bad mood. He was calm and even-tempered, the perfect temperament for the law.”
Talladega County Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff described Vaughn as “a very accomplished lawyer and a leading figure in the Talladega County Judicial System In addition to his lengthy tenure as counsel for the Talladega County Commission, Judge Vaughn may well have been the longest-serving municipal judge in the state of Alabama, having served the city of Sylacauga for approximately 45 years. When you think of the number of County Commissioners and Sylacauga Council members that have served in the past 40 plus years, it is highly impressive that when you realize Barry was the only constant figure for those public servants to rely and work with during their time in office. I’ve had the privilege of having Mr. Vaughn in my courtroom on a regular basis as a litigator in a wide array of civil cases. You always knew what you were getting with Barry; well-prepared, hard-nosed and very principled in his advocacy for his clients. Not long after his near death experience with COVID, he called me and said ‘I’m coming to see you this afternoon.’ We spent a considerable amount of time that afternoon just talking about life in general and what’s truly important in our personal and professional lives. Barry cared deeply for his family. I appreciated that conversation with him. I know his family and friends will certainly miss him.”
Commissioner Philip Morris is also a former Sylacauga Councilman; he knew Vaughn in both public capacities and “I’ve known he and Jane my whole adult life. He was a mentor and a friend to me. He was a hard worker, he carried a laptop around with him all the time at the end, and was working almost up to his last day. His leadership and knowledge will be missed by all the people that he helped and touched, not just in city court and in the commission but throughout the county, the revenue office, the probate court, the road department, everybody. We’re all going to miss his wisdom and his experience.”
Former Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Joe Morton said he had known Vaughn since moving to Sylacauga in 1978.
“If you put Barry in a group of people, chances are he wouldn’t be the loudest or the most talkative, but he probably would be the smartest, and people knew that. They sought out his wise, intellectual approach to problem solving. And everyone knew that, so even people that didn’t always agree with him always respected him. And he always maintained his dignity. It will be very hard to replace his in all the various capacities he served in. They just don’t make Barry Vaughns every day.”
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barry’s memory may be made to the First Baptist Church of Sylacauga, Alabama (Mission First), PO Box 234 Sylacauga, AL 35150 or to the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation, 43 N Broadway, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150.