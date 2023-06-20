 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Vaughn had ‘perfect temperament for the law’ Attorney and judge Barry Vaughn dies at 73

Vaughn had ‘perfect temperament for the law’ Attorney and judge Barry Vaughn dies at 73

Talladega County attorney and Sylacauga Municipal Court Judge Barry Vaughn died Saturday after an illness. Visitation will be held today from noon until 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at First Baptist Church of Sylacauga.

Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery; officiants at the service will be the former pastor of the First Baptist Church, Reverend Keith Pugh; Reverend Dan Moran, Evangelist of Dan Moran Ministries; and Dr. Rick Patrick, the current pastor of the First Baptist Church.