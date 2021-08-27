Vandal drains transmission fluid from crane, causes $35,000 in damage

TALLADEGA — Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an act of vandalism or sabotage targeting a local business, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the victim was Conn Equipment on U.S. 280 near Sylacauga. The owners of the business reported a series of suspicious incidents between May 18 and May 21, but did not become aware of what had been done until earlier this week.
Tubbs said someone removed a plug from a crane and drained all the transmission fluid from inside it. When they attempted to move the crane this week, the transmission locked up and had to be replaced. The damage was estimated at $35,000.
As of Friday, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case, although Tubbs added that whoever did it probably had some knowledge of what he was doing and of cranes generally.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website.
You may also call Crime Stoppers 24-hour-tip line at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1STOP, or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to get a Tip ID and password to speak with investigators in case there is a followup question.
Crime Stoppers tips are also unanimous.