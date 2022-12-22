 Skip to main content
Utility company presents classroom grant to Salter teacher

Alabama Power Community Relations Manager Steve Marlowe presents the check to Ashley Hester, second-grade teacher at C. L. Salter Elementary School.

The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded a classroom grant for $1,000 to Ashley Hester, second-grade teacher at C. L. Salter Elementary School in Talladega.

 The classroom grant program provides teachers with grants of up to $1,000 to buy materials and supplies that can be used to improve the classroom environment and enhance students’ ability to learn. Hester said she’ll use her funds to purchase materials demonstrating the life cycle of butterflies.