Utility company presents classroom grant to Salter teacher

The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded a classroom grant for $1,000 to Ashley Hester, second-grade teacher at C. L. Salter Elementary School in Talladega.
The classroom grant program provides teachers with grants of up to $1,000 to buy materials and supplies that can be used to improve the classroom environment and enhance students’ ability to learn. Hester said she’ll use her funds to purchase materials demonstrating the life cycle of butterflies.
“Teachers have the power to transform the lives of students and communities and we are proud to support them through the Classroom grant program,” said Steve Marlowe, Community Relations Manager for Alabama Power Company.
“These grants provide the resources needed to create an enriching educational environment and innovative classroom initiatives that help students succeed. We are excited to partner with C. L. Salter Elementary and Talladega City Schools on this initiative.”
Marlowe presented the check to Hester in her classroom.