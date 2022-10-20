USS Talladega veterans visit the city for which their ship was named

TALLADEGA — “This means a lot,” Jim Ashbaugh of San Antonio said Thursday morning. “The reception we’ve gotten was just unbelievable. There is no way to express it.”
Ashbaugh served aboard the USS Talladega from 1963-67, and Thursday morning, he was one of the busload of veterans from three wars to be welcomed to the ship’s namesake city.
USS Talladega crew members have visited the city twice before, but many of the veterans arriving Thursday, including Ashbaugh, were visiting for the first time.
Don Woodward of Denver, who served on the Talladega from 1957-60 as an electronics technician, said it was also his first visit.
“This was actually a pretty big surprise for me,” he said, following a welcome ceremony in front of the courthouse. “I didn’t even know we would be coming here. They just told me to be sure and charge up my phone. After we got here, I had tears in my eyes a lot of times. The reunions are always fun, getting to be with the guys and telling sea stories, but this one is really special. The reception here is one of the highlights of our lives.”
Woodward added, “I’ve never even been to Alabama before now. It’s a really beautiful state.”
The USS Talladega (APA 208) was a Haskell Class attack transport in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1969. During World War II, she was the flagship of Transport Division 48. She earned seven battle stars in three wars, and was present in Tokyo Bay in 1945 for the signing of the treaty that ended World War II.
According to the Dictionary of American Fighting Ships, the U.S.S. Talladega was one of a class of ships named for counties in the United States. The hull was laid down June 3, 1944, by the Permanente Metals Corp in Richmond, California. She was launched Aug. 17 by Marie Tomlin and commissioned Halloween Day, 1944.
She sailed from San Francisco to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii with 100 shipyard workers, arriving Dec. 11. The weeks before Christmas were spent on maneuvers in Hawaii.
In January 1945, the Talladega sailed to Eniwetok and then to Saipan to prepare for the assault in Iwo Jima. She was there for the first wave of landings at Iwo Jima as well as the second wave at Okinawa and was present in Tokyo Bay for the signing of the Japanese surrender. She delivered the first occupation troops to Japan and brought U.S. service members back home before being mothballed. The USS Talladega was recommissioned for service in the Korean War, remained active afterward and was involved in combat operations in Vietnam as well, earning a total of seven Battle Stars.
Crew Members began holding reunions in the 1980’s, and visited the ship’s namesake city and county for the first time in 2002 and returned in 2009.
John Lindsey, who served from 1964-67, made the trip in 2009, where the veterans planted a tree on the square, next to a monument to the ship and her crews.
“We got a great welcome here,” he said Thursday. “That was great. But it looks like our tree died, so what can you say.”
The keynote speaker at the welcome ceremony Thursday was Rear Admiral W. Kent Davis, state commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. Davis served on the USS Missouri, and he pointed out that the Missouri and the Talladega had seen action in the same areas on numerous occasions. Both ships were launched in California, and both were present at Iwo Jima, some 40 years before Davis himself served. Both ships were at Okinawa, and both were at Subic Bay in the Philippines (“one of the liveliest ports in the Navy, for you non-sailers,” he said) when the war ended and both ships were present for the surrender. Both ships were also in Korea.
Davis also highlighted the Alabama roots of Marine General Holland Smith, who trained and oversaw amphibious operations throughout World War II, and the observance of Veteran’s Day, which started with veteran Raymond Weeks of Birmingham in 1947.
“No state treasures our military more than Alabama,” he said.
Col. Chuck Keith, Rev. Hugh Morris and Talladega County Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham also gave brief remarks, and the Alabama School for the Blind band played the National Anthem and America the Beautiful.
Following the welcome ceremony, the veterans and widows attending the reunion were treated to lunch at the Classic On Noble at the Talladega Bottling Works and toured the Hall of Heroes before getting back on the bus and heading to the Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Marshall, who served on the Talladega in the 1960s until she was decommissioned the last time, said he was “grateful for such a very warm welcome. It was my honor to serve.”