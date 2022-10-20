 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

USS Talladega veterans visit the city for which their ship was named

USS Talladega reunion

USS Talladega crew members have visited the city twice before, but many of the veterans arriving Thursday were visiting for the first time.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — “This means a lot,” Jim Ashbaugh of San Antonio said Thursday morning. “The reception we’ve gotten was just unbelievable. There is no way to express it.”

Ashbaugh served aboard the USS Talladega from 1963-67, and Thursday morning, he was one of the busload of veterans from three wars to be welcomed to the ship’s namesake city.

Tags