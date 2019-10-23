TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday afternoon, in broad daylight, near the Tiger Fuel Mart on East Street, across from the former Piggly Wiggly.
Police Chief Jason Busby said Wednesday the investigation was still in the early stages and little information could be released to the public.
He did confirm that one male had been shot, sometime between 1:30 and 2 p.m. “When the officers were dispatched, he was in front of the Exxon Station on East Street,” Busby said, while declining to say for certain where he had been shot.
The chief confirmed there had not been any report of any further injured parties as of around 4 p.m. Wednesday. He also declined to name the wounded party for the time being.
Busby said the wounded man was taken to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega via NorthStar Ambulance, and from there was transported to another hospital in Birmingham by Lifesaver helicopter. Information on the man’s condition was not readily available Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigators were still collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses late Wednesday afternoon, and no arrests had been made in the case by that time.
An older model Ford Crown Victoria, possibly belonging to the victim, was towed away from the Exxon station during the course of the investigation. The vehicle had a Talladega County license tag on it.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.