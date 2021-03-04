Update 2021: Talladega City Government faced tough challenge in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic made 2020 a uniquely challenging year for everyone, but the city of Talladega faced a particular challenge compounded by an unrelated tragedy: the sudden death of City Manager Beth Cheeks in December.
Cheeks had served as city manager since 2018 and was working with a newly elected council that, with one exception, had little or no political experience. The transition was eased somewhat by the appointment of Cheeks’ assistant Kelsey Gallahar as acting city manager. As this Update edition goes to press, the city is advertising for a permanent city manager, a position Gallahar has said she would apply for.
Reviewing the city’s accomplishments for the past year is somewhat different at the start of 2021, since one of the major accomplishments was being able to continue to provide services for residents as the pandemic raged.
“There was no business in the city untouched, but we continued to operate and left no questions unanswered,” Gallahar said. “We made whatever adjustments were necessary to continue. People were able to work from home when they needed to. We didn’t fall behind on anything, and we were flexible and able to adapt to change.”
The city was also able to do more than just tread water during the past year, she added. “We started work and made progress on revitalizing the chamber parking lot project, and we’re really looking forward to continuing that.”
Phase one, which is basically complete, involved re-landscaping the chamber’s parking lot and putting up window decals in empty storefronts around The Square. Community Appearance Director Mitch Bast told the council in November that the new Japanese maples that will be planted around the building have arrived. Some of the older Bradford pears are already coming out.
Phase two is expected to begin next year and will involve repairing, remodeling and lighting the caboose parked outside the chamber, painting a mural, updating the chamber sign and renovating the exterior of the building.
Phase three of the project is to be announced later but will likely involve more work in the parking lot, roof repair and gutter replacement and renovations to the interior of the chamber building, including a welcome center and public restrooms.
The council also created a Sensory Advisory Committee made up of members of the city’s blind, deaf and deaf/blind communities to keep the council abreast of needs and concerns throughout the year. As a result of one of the first issues raised by committee members, the city was able to secure a National Aging and Disability Transportation Center Grant to extend public transportation availability in Talladega. Gallahar said the city has been able to acquire a second van and driver with the grant funds, although with the COVID-19 lockdowns, the demand has been down somewhat.
“We want to be able to do a better job in promoting that over the next few weeks,” she said.
The city was also able to secure several other grants throughout the year, including an Alabama Historical Commission grant to repair and renovate the basement at Heritage Hall.
The city also held its first ever food drive during the past year, Gallahar added.
The biggest project on the horizon for the coming year is a community development block grant to remove buildings from blighted properties in the city.
The project area includes Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard to the Brecon community, between Battle Street and Broadway Avenue. According to Gallahar, the major advantage to the project is that there is no condemnation process involved, meaning it will move significantly faster. Property owners in the project area will be able to come to the city and ask for assistance, and the funding will be readily available.