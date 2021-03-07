Update 2021: 'Support your local small businesses,' Munford mayor urges

Brick-and-mortar mom-and-pop shops have long been recognized as the backbone of local communities, and it’s crucial to support them now more than ever, according to Mayor Jo Ann Fambrough of Munford.
“Our small businesses have been hit hard,” she said, naming Big Daddy’s BBQ, Heavenly Hosts of Angels, Alabama Specialty Products and Evelyn’s Bakery 2 as a few of the Munford-based businesses that need the community’s continued support.
“The large stores have many stores all over the country they can depend on, but our small businesses have only themselves,” Fambrough said. “I think our small businesses have had the same hardships that all other towns have had. It’s been hard on everyone.”
Describing small businesses as “the heart of our town, as they are all over the country,” the mayor added, “I think the only way we can help them is to use them. Your friends who own these local small businesses will thank you for it.”
Fambrough said that another part of the Munford community that needs support is the public library.
“The Munford Public Library provides ways for community members to connect, even in these COVID times. Providing posts for jobs on a community board, tips to strengthen their resumes or simply embarking on an adventure by opening a good book, remember that our local library needs your support.”
Munford’s 1,400 residents are also encouraged to support the town’s spring clean-up effort on Saturday, April 17. Starting at Munford Town Hall & Police Department, the initiative will be a roadside clean-up throughout the town limits. Volunteers are needed, and organizers have asked members of local churches, businesses, school groups, teams and clubs to help out with this socially distanced and mask-required event.