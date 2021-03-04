Update 2021: Pell City continues successful trend, city manager says

Despite the challenges of 2020, Pell City Manager Brian Muenger says the municipality has continued its trend of success, pointing out that, while it isn’t the only metric of success, maintaining the status quo can be something to be proud of.
“Looking back over 2020, one must appreciate that maintaining a sense of normalcy and continued provision of services is an achievement in its own right.” he said.
Members of the Pell City Council authorized the temporary closure of public facilities last March 16, shortly before Gov. Kay Ivey's first emergency order went into effect. It also authorized temporary moratoriums on utility disconnections, to provide relief to city residents who suffered loss of employment or general economic hardship.
Meanwhile, Muenger said city personnel continued to work under various non-traditional arrangements for several months, using staggered shifts, selective home-based work and temporary assignments to fill voids in the workforce caused by illness, childcare, or other absences.
During this time, numerous municipal staff members helped the city’s senior center to transition to a delivery/pickup model to ensure that the Senior Nutrition Program continued without interruption.
Others focused on digitizing city archives, which Muenger described as “an extremely labor-intensive project” that was finally completed during the time facilities were closed to the public.
One phase of the year that initially experienced some uncertainty involved sales tax collection. According to Muenger, the city's revenues are primarily derived from sales taxes, and despite the shutdowns, the city saw an overall increase in sales tax collections for the year. He said large retailers constituted the bulk of that increase, with grocery stores seeing marked increases.
Despite these increases, there were businesses more negatively affected by the pandemic.
“There has been extreme hardship in some sectors, specifically hospitality and service industries, and although the economy and joblessness rate has rebounded strongly, the recovery in these areas lags behind other areas.” Muenger said. “Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT) receipts are not yet completed for the previous calendar year, but through the periods reported, they are nearly doubled in comparison to 2019.”
Muenger said residential growth had a record year in 2020, with the city issuing 150 new home permits. This is in comparison to 100 permits in 2019 and 74 permits in 2018. He said he doesn't expect this trend to change any time soon.
“With multiple subdivisions undergoing construction presently, and several others in earlier development phases, I expect this trend to continue, at least in part due to the extremely positive interest rates available to home buyers in the current market.”
Lastly, Muenger said, the city also capitalized on the low interest rates caused by the pandemic by refinancing a large portion of its outstanding debt. He said the refinancing transaction was completed in August, with the city realizing a net present value savings of 15.46 percent.
“No additional debt was issued in this process, but the city will save $4.94 million over the remaining course of these indentures, freeing up additional annual revenues over the remaining debt terms.”