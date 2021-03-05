Update 2021: Pandemic challenges don't deter progress in Talladega County

The year 2020 was a tough one for everyone, in particular for those government offices still responsible for providing services while limiting exposure to a deadly disease.
Talladega County was able to accomplish this in spite of the fact that all county offices were shut down between March and May and some offices were closed at other times throughout the year.
By dealing with the public online, on the phone and through the mail, all of the county’s various departments were able to keep up with demand. Still, it was not a big year for taking on new projects.
“I’m glad we stayed open,” County Administrator Pat Lyle said. “The road department was able to get some things done, and we’ve got some projects coming up with the gas tax money.”
The county commission took up several projects under the Rebuild Alabama Act, including resurfacing Stemley Road from Renfroe Road to Alabama 34, which is now 100 percent complete.The resurfacing of Oakdale Road from Alabama 21 to Alabama 76 is about 92 percent complete, and another Stemley Road project is more than 80 percent complete.
Two more resurfacing projects on Stemley Road and one on Goodwater Highway are marked for completion in the coming year, and a briege replacement on Birney Station Road is still in the design phase.
Also in 2020, the commission approved the first set of two-cent sales and use tax projects in more than two years.
Due to an incredibly convoluted legal fight, funds from the county two-cent sales and use tax have not been readily available for some time. The argument over who has final approval of how the funds are divided up appears to be resolved for the time being. Currently, a project must be approved by the Talladega County Economic Development Authority and approved by at least two members of the state legislature who actually live in Talladega County. Until January 2021, Rep. Steve Hurst was the only legislator who lived in the county, but with the election of Ben Robbins to replace the late Rep. Ron Johnson, those projects should be approved for the coming year.
The commission approved four projects totaling some $700,000, including $75,000 for a professional engineering company to study the county water system; $15,000 to reimburse the Talladega Municipal Airport Board for work on the water tower there; $177,870 for the Sylacauga Utilities Board to extend water lines and provide service in unincorporated areas and $444,106 to connect and loop water lines in Munford.
The commission also added a new member this year, after Phillip Morris was elected to the seat vacated by Commissioner Greg Atkinson, who did not seek reelection.
