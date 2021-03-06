Update 2021: New spec buildings, infrastructure expected to bring growth to Talladega County

The COVID-19 pandemic and response impacted almost every aspect of life and business in some way during 2020, including the Talladega County Economic Development Authority.
According to Executive Director Calvin Miller, “last year was definitely different. We didn’t have nearly as much activity as in past years, and a lot of what we did have was done online rather than through in-person site visits. It’s really important to keep the sites looking good for when they do happen, but there are some advantages to visiting online as well. For instance, with an aerial view, it’s easier to see how far a site is from a highway. You can get a feel for some things without an actual site visit.”
Still, it’s been an unusual year.
“In March of last year, everything slowed down significantly, and for several weeks there was basically nothing happening at all.”
That said, the EDA does still have some accomplishments to show for the year just passed.
“The big thing is that we finished two speculative buildings,” Miller said. “We’ve got a 100,000-square-foot building in Lincoln that’s already started drawing some attention, and we’ve got a 60,000-square-foot building in Sylacauga where they are working through the punch list right now.’
The Lincoln project also involved road improvements, specifically to McCaig Road and to Stemley Road to the interstate. Both projects involved state funding, with matching funds coming from the City of Lincoln and Talladega County, respectively.
“Those road improvements make the buildings and the industrial park that much more attractive,” he said.
Sylacauga became home to Sims Bark last year. Miller explained that the company has an existing presence in north Alabama taking the bark off trees to make wood chips for gardening. The Sylacauga facility will be taking marble chips to be used for a similar purpose.
The company acquired 30 acres next to IKO in Sylacauga and will create 12 jobs, he said.
American Metals Group, an existing business in the Bon Air/Childersburg area also announced an expansion last year that will create 41 new jobs, a 25,000-square-foot expansion and a $6 million capital investment over the next three years, Miller said.
The biggest change in the north end of the county was a major consolidation at Honda under the new name of Honda Development and Manufacturing of America. For the time being, however, the consolidation will not have an immediate impact on jobs or production in Lincoln.
The EMA also acquired 55 acres of property on Alabama 21 near Eastaboga Road previously owned by the Wesley family. The property is flat and has access to infrastructure in the area, so Miller is optimistic that EDA will be able to successfully market the property.
Although EDA does not actually own the property, they are also helping to market a large industrial site in Brecon where the owners are doing renovations with an eye to lease or resell. The owners are also working with a Realtor, he said.