Update 2021: New model year Honda Ridgeline now available

The 2021 Honda Ridgeline began arriving at dealerships throughout the country last month, with its manufacturer promoting its “bold new styling underscoring and rugged and versatile pickup truck capabilities.”
The Ridgeline is produced exclusively at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama (HMA) in Lincoln. HMA, Honda’s largest light truck production facility in the world, is also the sole manufacturer of the Passport and Pilot SUVs, Odyssey minivan and the V-6 engines that power the vehicles.
For the 2021 model year, the Ridgeline features all-new sheet metal from the front roof pillars forward, including a new hood with a pronounced power bulge, a new squared-off nose and upright grille and new front fenders. Flanking the grille are brighter LED headlights bisected by the crossbar atop the grille, which is painted gloss black on Sport trims and the Black Edition and is chrome plated on the RTL and RTL-E.
The body-color lower front bumper further accentuates the Ridgeline’s new look with a prominent skid plate and broad side vents that create air curtains to route air through the bumper and around the front tires and wheels to improve aerodynamic performance. A reshaped rear bumper exposes new twin exhaust outlets, and all Ridgeline trims feature newly designed 18-inch wheels and an additional 20 mm of track width for a broader, more planted stance.
New tires top off the new look with a more sidewall and shoulder design. Ridgeline also adds a new Radiant Red Metallic to its exterior color palette.
“Ridgeline’s standard V6 power, fully independent suspension and standard torque-vectoring i-VTM4 all-wheel drive give it the capability to tackle challenging trails and treacherous roads with class-leading ride and handling,” according to Honda’s promotional material. “Ridgeline continues to bring unmatched versatility, including the segment’s largest interior for passengers and gear, a brilliantly versatile bed featuring the class-exclusive In-Bed Trunk lockable storage compartment, and best-in-class standard AWD model payload capacity.”
Inside, this year’s Ridgeline adds a physical volume knob for the audio system, and wireless phone charging. All Ridgeline trims get new contrast stitching on the seats, Sport trims add new cloth seat inserts, and Sport, RTL and RTL-E trims have new dash, steering wheel and center console accents. The cabin has been designed to offer top-class passenger comfort and rear-seat legroom, with a flat floor and foldaway 60/40-split rear seat bottoms, offering enhanced flexibility for carrying long and tall items in the cabin.
A 280-horsepower, 3.5-liter direct-injected V6 engine backed by a 9-speed automatic transmission powers the 2021 Ridgeline, with i-VTM4 torque-vectoring all-wheel drive now standard across the line. The i-VTM4 system automatically sends up to 70 percent of the engine’s 262 lb.-ft. of torque to the rear wheels and continuously apportions 100 percent of it between the left and right rear wheels based on driving conditions at each wheel. The standard Intelligent Traction Dynamics System further optimizes power delivery and distribution in various conditions, including snow, pavement, mud and sand.
The 2021 models come standard with the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, featuring Collision Mitigation Braking System with Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Ridgeline also targets top-class collision safety ratings from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, including an NCAP 5-star Overall Vehicle Score, a “good” rating in all IIHS collision tests, and a “superior” IIHS rating for front crash prevention.
Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) start at $36,490.
As the 2021 models were being produced, the 2020 Ridgeline was ranked sixth on the Cars.com 2020 American-Made Index. Two other Lincoln-manufactured vehicles were ranked among the top 10 automobiles on the list, with the Odyssey placing fifth and the Passport ranking seventh. The Pilot was ranked just outside of the top 10, at 13th.
For its American-Made Index, Cars.com assesses factors such as location of final assembly, percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts, country of origin for available engines, country of origin for available transmissions and U.S. manufacturing employees relative to the automaker's footprint.
"For more than 40 years, Honda has been committed to building products close to our customers here in the U.S., and we're proud to have three Honda vehicles among the top 10 in the Cars.com American-Made Index," said Rick Schostek, executive vice president of Honda North America Inc. "Honda's commitment to local production would not be possible without the teamwork and contributions of the nearly 23,000 Honda associates who build our vehicles in the U.S. and our more than 600 American supplier partners."
More than 4,000 associates have produced as many as 340,000 vehicles and engines annually since Honda Manufacturing of Alabama began production at its 4.2 million-square-foot facility in Lincoln in 2001.