Update 2021: Despite pandemic, past year proves busy for City of Lincoln

Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson describes 2020 as a year filled with projects for the city.
The first big project was the construction of Lincoln’s Landing, the new fishing tournament site on Logan Martin Lake. The mayor said bids were taken for the different areas of the park construction, moving dirt on the site, installing the base material for roads and parking lots, working toward the expansion of utilities to the site and material bids for decks and piers.
Bids were also accepted for providing concrete for the parking lot and finishing the concrete.
Watson said changes were made in the plans for the park, eliminating one large pavilion and replacing it with multiple small pavilions for use by families. “This year the city should complete the construction with the construction of the launch area, pavilions, and weigh-in station and signage.”
The mayor also said the city has made great progress on several large paving projects, such as McCaig Road and Magnolia Street. The McCaig project was expected to be completed this month.
“The Magnolia Street widening and lights for the intersection at Alabama Highway 77 and Magnolia are expected to be complete shortly,” according to Watson. “The sidewalk and lighting look really good.”
He said the delay on the traffic signals is due to the poles needed for the lighting. The poles have been delayed due to high demand, as only a few places in the nation make them.
Watson said the second spec building in Lincoln’s industrial park has been completed and the Talladega County Economic Development, led by Calvin Miller, is marketing the building and has already responded to several inquiries. The mayor added that “whatever industry ends up in the new building” will bring new jobs and opportunities to Lincoln.
“When this building sells, the city will apply for a paving grant to rework McCaig Road going east, just as with Lohr we got the paving for the west part,” Watson said. “As part of that job the entrance to McCaig Road will be moved down to match the entrance to McDonalds, thus eliminating the dangerous intersection at its present location.”
The mayor said this will also likely require a new traffic signal at the new intersection.
On the business side, Watson said the new Piggly Wiggly location is nearing completion, while the first Modern Car Wash is now open on Magnolia across from the present location
He said there is also site preparation underway for a new business on Speedway Industrial Boulevard.
The mayor said the new Dollar General on Stemley Road appears to be busy all the time.
Another event during the past year has been the sale of the former Lincoln High School site.
Watson said work is underway for the remodeling of the old high school. The project will convert the building into an assisted living facility, and a new mental health building will be constructed.
“The really good thing about this project is the restoration of the exterior of the building to its original condition,” the mayor said “A new roof has replaced the old roof, painting and restoration of the columns in the front has been completed.”
The project costs approximately $15 million and is expected to have 65 employees.
Watson said in order to assist in bringing retail to the city, two new boards have been formed by the city council: the Commercial Development Authority and the Lincoln Redevelopment Authority.
The mayor said these boards have been formed to give the city additional ways of attracting new business to the community. One of the first things they have worked on is a new website for the city, this should be launched later this year.
Watson said there were more than a hundred new homes built in the city last year, making it the second year in a row with more than a hundred new homes being built.
He said new homes are already under construction in a new subdivision approved last year, while land is presently being cleared for a new 200-lot development on the east side of the city. “At this time it appears developers are recognizing the potential here as interest has picked up about available land,” Watson said. “Confidence in the growth of the city is evident by the purchase and clearing of sites in several areas, such as the site on McCaig Road.”
Plans were also finished for Veterans Park on Stemley Road. While grants were approved for this project, the actual funding is awaiting the release of federal funds by Congress. Watson said this is an important step in attracting new residents to the community. The park will offer traditional park offerings and will specialize in soccer. The city will be able to host soccer tournaments at the site, according to the mayor, who added that the park, along with Lincoln’s Landing, will help attract a new hotel to the city.
Watson said Lincoln is expected to request the state to move forward with Interstate lighting at the 165 exit this year.
“This is also another step in bringing in a new hotel and other business to that exit.” he said
Watson said the city has also discussed adding a new bridge or even a roundabout to the exit to increase traffic flow at high volume times
The city has also embarked on a water meter replacement project. The mayor said the battery life in the old meters had expired, and they are being replaced with meters with twice the battery life. “However, that is not the big thing. This new meter puts our customers into the modern age by allowing the customer to observe the water usage for his home.”
He said the new meters will also alert homeowners if a leak has developed on the customer side of the meter and allow for customers to see water use for each hour. All customers have to do is download the app.
For the coming year, Watson said the city expects to continue work on the projects under construction and develop a paving plan. He also said that while the current water supply is adequate, plans are underway for a new supply and some additions to the lines to improve reliability.
In the coming year, the city expects to complete a number of projects. Watson said staff and employees have continued to serve the city, such as maintaining the present ISO fire rating of 2, with 1 being the absolute best. He said the limb truck has had to work overtime to clean up from the last hurricane to strike.
Watson said the city recognizes the success of the truck and is embarking on a city-operated garbage service and expects that to begin in April. Council members are also discussing a number of projects to promote the city and continue the growth and progress.
