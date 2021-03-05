Update 2021: Childersburg weathers storms, looks toward the future

Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson says the city, like every other municipality, had a difficult time in 2020 keeping employees and residents safe while continuing to provide services during the pandemic.
However, services have continued as city officials and employees provided them in compliance with state guidelines and restrictions.
“We didn’t get to do a lot of the normal activities, and that disappointed the kids, parents, citizens,” Wesson said.
The city was forced to cancel many of its annual community events, such as Coosafest and the Grits Festival but was able to put on a few holiday events, including the Christmas parade.
“You get to taking them for granted until you don’t have them," Wesson said. "Like many other communities, we just have to keep the faith, keep moving forward and keep working.”
Wesson pointed out progress during difficult times with recently completed upgrades to city water and gas meters as well as construction on a new water works facility that will include drive-through access.
“I don’t know what the new normal is, but we will continue to move forward to meet the challenges facing us and any other city,” Wesson said, adding that despite the unpredictability that characterized 2020, the city is stable financially and in the new year will continue to serve the residents of Childersburg. “Myself and the council are looking forward to meeting challenges and finding solutions to problems facing us and all cities.”