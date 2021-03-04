Update 2021: 'A stronger Sylacauga is emerging'

After being reelected in August 2020, Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl was asked, “What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality over the next four years?”
His reply was, “Facing the challenges of the COVID-19 and its aftermath.”
Now, a few months later at the start of 2021, the mayor says that’s still the case.
“Having to deal with a new strain of virus and not knowing how to protect ourselves was going to be a big challenge while providing the services to our citizens,” he said. “I believe we all agree 2020 was not the best of years, with the number of changes and complications that were brought on by coronavirus pandemic.”
Heigl and members of the Sylacauga City Council have leaned heavily on direction from the Centers for Disease Control, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, the Department of Disease Control at CVMC, and Governor Ivy’s “Safer At Home” policies, even as social gathering mandates forced the cancellation of many of the annual community events and programs, including the popular MarbleFest.
“Our city government was responsible and continued serving the citizens of Sylacauga,” Heigl said. “We have learned many new ways to provide the services without direct contact. New software, such as IWorQ, has unlimited possibilities. The program the city purchased and has started to use for licensing will also be used in building, planning and street maintenance, to mention a few. It will allow our city employees to work closely with our citizens, contractors and developers without coming in direct contact. Webinars are a great system for learning and developing new ideas also without coming in direct contact while bringing us into the 21st century.”
Mayor Heigl said he sees “the light at the end of the tunnel” and looks forward to the future of Sylacauga. Citing the leadership of city officials and the COVID-19 vaccination efforts underway, he believes a stronger Sylacauga is emerging.
“We have growth and see more coming for our city. The numerous boards that serve our community are becoming stronger and more productive in providing a quality of life for our citizens. With the new vaccine, in time, we will be able to come together in the near future allowing education, work places, retail and eating places to return to a normal way of life for us all.”