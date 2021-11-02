Unveiling of Veterans Honor Wall in Sylacauga expected to include Ivey

Governor Kay Ivey will be in Sylacauga next week to cut the ribbon during a ceremonial unveiling of the Veterans Honor Wall at Pinecrest Park and Walking Trail.
The ceremony will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. According to an announcement by the city Parks and Recreation department, anyone can purchase a $40 plaque in honor of a veteran to be included on the wall. Details can be found at sylacauga.recdesk.com.
A Veteran’s Day Parade on Nov. 11, will make its way through the downtown area at 11 a.m. before a Veterans Day Program at Legion Stadium. Master Of Ceremonies will be retired Brigadier General USAF Robert Holmes and guest speaker will be Congressman Mike Rogers.