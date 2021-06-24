Unveiling ceremony set for Saturday at Talladega College to recognize Alabama State NAACP's first chapter

The Alabama State NAACP will have an unveiling ceremony for a historic marker in front of Seymour Hall on the Talladega College campus Saturday at 10 a.m.
According to Hugh Morris, executive director of the Talladega County NAACP, the marker will commemorate the first NAACP branch founded in Alabama at the college in 1913. Morris said that William Pickens, one of the organizers, taught in Seymour Hall.
“Faculty, staff and local citizens associated with Talladega College, under the guidance of Pickens, founded the first branch in 1913,” Morris said. “It was just four years after the formation of the parent agency in New York City and four years before any other southern state organized an NAACP branch.
"This first branch lasted only a year, because college officials dismissed Pickens, who had been an organizer for the national NAACP office since 1910. Talladega College officials charged the controversial professor of languages with insubordination, promoting strife between white administrators and black students and excessive absence from classes for his time spent recruiting and fundraising for the New York office. Pickens’ sudden departure brought the Talladega branch to an abrupt end.”
After the ceremony Saturday, the current Talladega County NAACP chapter will host the Alabama State Conference’s second quarterly meeting at the Gilchrist Room at the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind starting at 11:30 a.m.
“This is such an honor for the NAACP and it says volumes about our own Talladega College being in the vanguard of pertinent issues,” Morris said.
To join the Talladega County NAACP, call Josephine McKinney at 256-315-3314 or Morris at 256-493-0525.