Unsuspecting driver gets hit with falling traffic light in front of Piggly Wiggly

TALLADEGA — The traffic light at the intersection of Battle and West streets, in front of the Piggly Wiggly, fell sometime Tuesday afternoon, damaging a private vehicle.
According to Talladega Police, the driver of the vehicle was not injured, but the vehicle itself appears to have sustained serious damage.
It was not immediately clear Tuesday afternoon how long it would take to replace the light, or why it might have fallen. Until the light can be replaced, traffic at the intersection is being controlled by four portable stop signs provided by the city’s Public Works Department.
The city appears to own the light, which was nonetheless hanging from a line attached to a pole owned by Alabama Power.
Talladega Firefighters also responded to the scene to help with traffic control.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, the accident report was still incomplete and no further information was available.