Unrelated drug charges filed against two

Two Talladega County residents have been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in two unrelated cases.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Kristopher Jordan Neal, 25, of Sylacauga was pulled over by Sylacauga Police Sunday after allegedly running a stop sign on Willowwood Drive.
When the vehicle Neal was driving pulled over, the officer noticed immediately that it reeked of marijuana smoke. When Neal was questioned by the officer, he admitted that he had a bag of marijuana in the back seat.
There was, in fact, a bag in the car containing 37.4 grams of marijuana, as well as 28 grams of methamphetamine (almost an ounce) and about a gram of crack cocaine as well as a set of digital scales.
Roberson said the quantity of methamphetamine was just under what is required for a trafficking charge.
Although there were other people in the car, Roberson said, Neal claimed responsibility for the bag and all its contents. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute (for the meth), possession of a controlled substance (for the crack), and felony possession of marijuana, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia for the scales. Total bond was set at $15,000, which Neal posted. He was released on bond Tuesday.
In the second case, Alexandria Rowe Mayfield Price, 37, of Eastaboga, originally came into contact with Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies at the Exxon station on Alabama 21 in Munford Monday.
The details on this case were still being filled in Tuesday, Roberson said, but the suspect’s arrest warrant indicated that she had between eight and 28 grams of fentanyl when she was arrested.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, she was also charged with public intoxication.
She did not have a bond as of Tuesday afternoon.
Possession with intent to distribute is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree are Class D felonies, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.