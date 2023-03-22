 Skip to main content
Unrelated drug charges filed against two

Two Talladega County residents have been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in two unrelated cases.

According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Kristopher Jordan Neal, 25, of Sylacauga was pulled over by Sylacauga Police Sunday after allegedly running a stop sign on Willowwood Drive.

