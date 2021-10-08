United Way, Talladega set for annual Day of Giving

United Way of North Talladega County will hold its annual Day of Giving in conjunction with the city of Talladega on Oct. 16 in Jemison Park 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Volunteers are needed, according to Valerie Burrage, executive director of the United Way of North Talladega County.
Unlike the previous Day of Giving, which involved projects all over the county, this year’s event is going to be concentrated in one location, Burrage said.
“We’re going to do painting, pressure washing, pruning, cleaning playground equipment, and checking to make sure none of the pavilions need repairs,” she said. “Masks will be available if anyone doesn’t have one, and distancing will be practiced as well.”
To volunteer, text UWNTC to 77222 or call 256-362-4665.