United Way of North Talladega County to host kickoff reception, sets coat giveaway

TALLADEGA — The United Way of North Talladega County will host the 2022 Campaign Kickoff Reception on Oct. 28 at First Bank of Alabama on North Street. The reception will last from 6-7:30 p.m.

The next major event after that on the group’s calendar will be a coat giveaway at Trinity United Methodist Church on East Street Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon.

If you are interested in getting a coat for a young person, contact Annie White Taylor at 256-592-9596, Kristie Curry-Dickinson at 256-592-9608 or Angelica White at 256-592-7378. You may also visit the website www.2MEE.org and click the forms tab, or you may email info@2mee.org with the name, contact information and coat size of the child.

2MEE (To Mentor, Educate and Empower) is a 501(c3) focused on bettering the community. They are partnering with the United Way in the coat giveaway, as they did earlier this year with a backpack school supplies giveaway.

