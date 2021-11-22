You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

United Way of North Talladega County sets coat giveaway

Fayetteville United Methodist Church coat giveaway

The United Way of North Talladega County and 2MEE.org will host a coat giveaway at Trinity United Methodist Church on East Street Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon.

 Photo illustration

The United Way of North Talladega County and 2MEE.org will host a coat giveaway at Trinity United Methodist Church on East Street Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon.

If you are interested in getting a coat for a young person, contact Annie White Taylor at 256-592-9596, Kristie Curry-Dickinson at 256-592-9608 or Angelica White at 256-592-7378. You may also visit the website www.2MEE.org and click the forms tab, or you may email info@2mee.org with the name, contact information and coat size of the child. Due to limited quantities, sign up is required.

2MEE (To Mentor, Educate and Empower) is a 501(c3) focused on bettering the community. They are partnering with the United Way in the coat giveaway, as they did earlier this year with a backpack school supplies giveaway.

Tags