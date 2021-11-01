United Way of North Talladega County sets 2022 goal of $130,000

TALLADEGA — The United Way of North Talladega County held its 2022 campaign kickoff Thursday evening at a reception at First Bank of Alabama.
The announced goal for 2022 is $130,000.
During the reception, several volunteers and community partners were honored for their work during the pandemic. The United Way has hosted several food distributions since the pandemic began giving food boxes to local residents provided by the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.
Volunteers honored during the reception were Ruby Dickerson, Rietta Broom, Curtis and Phyllis Patterson, Vanessa Scott, Henry Dorough and the staff of County Extension Office, Janie Curtis and the Arc of North Talladega County, and Trinity United Methodist Church, which has hosted the food distributions
The United Way also thanked corporate partners Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Alabama Power Foundation and Service Organization, Georgia-Pacific and First Bank of Alabama.