United Way of North Talladega County plans kickoff fundraiser

The United Way of North Talladega County will kick off their 2023 fund-raising campaign Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at First Bank of Alabama.
The United Way of North Talladega County partners with 21 different local non-profits, including Alabama Easter Seals Society, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, The ARC of North Talladega County, Boys and Girls Clubs of East Central Alabama, Boy Scouts of America, United Cerebral Palsy, Cheaha Family Support Council, Children’s Emergency Fund, FIRST Family Services, Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama, Jemison-Carnegie Foundation, Lincoln Food Pantry, Palmer Place Children’s Advocacy Center, Rainbow Mountain Moms, Ribbons of Hope, Talladega County 4H, Red Door Kitchen, Rural Relief Agency, Brighter Dayz, The Historic Ritz Theater and Samaritan House.