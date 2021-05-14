United Way of North Talladega County plans food giveaway

The United Way of North Talladega County will have two drive-through food distributions this month.
The first will be Friday at Hepzibah Baptist Church at 5329 Renfroe Road at 11 p.m.
The second one will be a week later at Trinity United Methodist Church on East Street North, also starting at 11 a.m.
Volunteers for both events will need to be on site by 9 a.m. the day of the giveaway.
Most people will be limited to one box per, although two will be given to cars where two families are represented.
For more information, please call the United Way of North Talladega County at 256-362-4665 or email Talladegaunitedway@gmail.com.